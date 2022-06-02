Man masquerading as Brigadier General arrested in Jinja

Police in Jinja City have arrested a man masquerading as a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Brigadier General.

Fred Okello, 34, was on Wednesday night arrested during a patrol conducted by Police in Walukuba-Masese Division, Jinja South City.

A Police detective, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he isn't authorised to speak for the Force, said during the patrol, they saw a man dressed in full UPDF uniform, but his gait and general demeanor didn't match that of an army officer.

“We know how our sister security personnel dress and conduct themselves in public, and for one at the rank of Brigadier to walk aimlessly at night without a bodyguard raised suspicion,” the detective said.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, confirmed the suspect's arrest, saying he is currently being detained at Walukuba Police Station in Jinja City.

He said the suspect Monday traveled from Elegu, which borders Uganda and South Sudan, and it is not clear whether he is a resident of Walukuba.

‘’The suspect arrested on Wednesday night was found wearing a UPDF uniform and boots while masquerading as a Brigadier General and without an Identification Card,” Mr Mubi said.