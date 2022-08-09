Man of collar fights for rights of law enforcers

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked government to improve the welfare of police officers and teachers in the country.

Kaziimba said poor remuneration of the police is the reason they execute their duties with highhandedness.

“I am standing here to advocate for them because they have families and you find them sleeping in small unipots [with] more than one family, which is quite unfortunate because they have no privacy at all,” he said.

Kaziimba made the remarks on Saturday at St Kirika Church of Uganda in Kibuku District on his first pastoral visit to the Bukedi Diocese since he was elected archbishop.

Kaziimba said the salary disparity between the senior and lower police officers is huge and yet the latter do the donkey work.

The archbishop also asked government to give equal pay to both Science and Arts teachers, saying this will improve service delivery in schools.

“Paying science teachers highly will create unnecessary strikes in schools,” Kaziimba said.

In June, primary teachers and teachers of Arts subjects in secondary schools went on a sit-down strike over discriminatory salary in government schools.

The archbishop also decried gender-based violence in homes, and increasing cases of teenage pregnancies.

“When a man beats up his wife or any woman, it shows his highest level of weakness and is not fit to live in a modern society,” Kaziimba said.

The Bukedi Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Samuel George Bogere Egesa, cautioned parish priests to improve their performance.