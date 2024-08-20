Man on run after hacking lover, daughter in Bukomansimbi

Police in Bukomansimbi District are investigating circumstances under which a 39-year-old man cut off his 30-year-old lover’s hand before hacking her 14-year-old daughter.

The suspect identified Tanasio Mayanja, a resident of Kalunduka Village in Kibinge Sub County in Bukomansimbi District reportedly hacked his lover Faridah Babirye Namutebi on allegations that she was having an affair with another man.

According to Namutebi, the suspect went to her house on Sunday night shouting and ordering her to open the door but her children advised her not to.

“I thought he had calmed down but on Monday at around 9am, he followed me in the garden where I had gone with my two children. He came brandishing a panga and ordered me to surrender my mobile phone which I did. He cut it into pieces and he later turned to me and started hacking me,” Ms Namutebi said.

After hacking Namutebi, the suspect also cut her daughter.

She said their relationship has been on the rocks for some weeks ever since he started suspecting her of having an affair with another man.

“He had set up a small business for me in Kalunduka Village but he could get money out of it and buy booze. This is a business that was meant to take care of my three children since I am a single mother. He could only come for sex and go away,” Namutebi added.

Mr Joseph Musenze, a relative to the suspect, said that his brother is a drug addict and has on several occasions tried to kill him because he destroyed his marijuana garden.

Badru Muganga, a councilor representing Kibinge Sub County at the district condemned the suspect’s action and advised youths in the area to desist from drug abuse.