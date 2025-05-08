Man on the run after allegedly killing girlfriend in Kamuli

Police in Kamuli District, eastern Uganda, are hunting for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a brutal incident that has shocked residents of Bubogo Cell in Kasambira Town Council.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Alice Kanene, was found dead on Thursday morning.

“The deceased’s body was discovered naked and bore injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. Preliminary investigations indicate that Kanene had previously received threatening phone calls from her partner, Ronald Kalevu, who is currently on the run,” said Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Michael Kasadha.

Authorities revealed that the couple had a history of prolonged domestic disputes.

Mr Kasadha said the area LC1 chairperson was alerted to the incident around 7 a.m. and promptly reported the matter to police. Officers responded swiftly and confirmed Kanene’s death at the scene.

“The suspect is still at large, but our teams are actively pursuing leads to ensure he is apprehended and brought to justice,” ASP Kasadha added.

The murder comes amid growing concern over rising cases of domestic violence in Uganda. Rights activists and authorities have repeatedly called for stronger community support systems and timely reporting to prevent such tragedies.

Police have appealed to the public to share any information that could help in locating the suspect.

Domestic Violence Statistics

According to the 2024 Police Annual Crime Report, 14,073 cases of domestic violence were recorded across the country, slightly down from 14,681 cases in 2023.