Man on the run after burning own son over playing with neighbour’s kids

Police in Sheema District are hunting for a 43-year-old man who allegedly burnt his son who he reportedly accused of playing with the neighbors’ children without his permission.

It is alleged that Abel Mwesigwa, a resident Rwampungye cell, Kyeihara parish, Kasana Sub County in Sheema District last Thursday found his 9-year-old son (name withheld because he’s a minor) playing with fellow children at the neighbour’s home and he (Mwesigwa) decided to punish him.

"He grabbed his two legs and arms, tied them with fibres and started burning him with a red-hot machete. He accused him of playing with neighbour’s children and going with them in the forest to fetch firewood without his permission,” Mr Gregory Bahikire, a neighbor said.

Mr Bahikire said they are suspicious of Mwesigwa who allegedly doesn’t associate with anyone in the neighborhood.

The area LCI chairman, Mr Yosamu Tiboosha, said they have reported several cases to authorities regarding Mwesigwa’s behavior but no action has been taken yet.

"The man of recent has been behaving like a wild animal and as members of this community we want police to look for him, arrest him and take him to court because he has become a problem," he said.

Mr Tiboosha added that Mwesigwa also known as Gadafi separated with the boy’s mother over domestic violence.

The greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson, Mr Marshal Tumusiime, said detectives are searching for Mwesigwa to answer torture charges.

"Cases of torture are not common in this region but the few we get must be handled with care and I hope even when we get him he will face court action," he said.

Related cases

Masaka Grade one Magistrates Court on March 24, 2021 sentenced a 23-year-old mother Patience Uwimana to two years in prison after being filmed brutalizing her five year old son.

In March, Police in Kasangati arrested Ms Jamila Namugerwa on allegations of burning her 3-year-old step daughter with hot water.