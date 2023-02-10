Man on the run over raping, killing 3-year-old girl

Police in Bundibugyo District are hunting for a 27-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing a 3-year-old girl.

The suspect is a resident of Kabutabule village, Bubandi Sub County and his victim was also a resident of the same area.

The Rwenzori West Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, said that the incident happened on Wednesday at around 4pm when the suspect killed the girl by strangulation.

“The lifeless body was later found lying behind a pit latrine at the home of the suspect with a piece of cloth tied around her neck. The suspect had earlier been seen by the locals with the deceased. The issue of rape will be determined by postmortem report,” he said.

However, Mr Musa Tibakabaire, the village chairperson, said the suspect is mentally ill and he grabbed the girl when she was playing with other children at home and took her to his house where he allegedly raped and later killed her.

“Angry residents tried to burn his house but I called the police to calm the situation. We’re looking for him and I strongly condemn such acts,” he said.

Ms Gorreti Tusiime, a relative of the deceased, said the body was recovered wrapped in a bag dumped in a trench near the pit latrine.

“I saw him carrying a bag and I thought he was carrying a jackfruit from his garden. Little did I know that it was a dead body. When we started looking for the child it’s when we discovered her body in the bag,” she said.