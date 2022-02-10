Man pays assassins Shs5 million to kill his sister 

Court heard that Ogong became friends with the assassins in 2008. Around that time, Okello and Nyeko were convicted and jailed at Lira Prison before they were transferred to Lugore Prison Farm until 2011 when they were released from prison.



“On April 10, 2020 in the afternoon, Ogong then paid them Shs1 million and promised to clear the balance after executing the task,” the prosecutor said.



“He did surveillance to confirm if his sister had returned back home and after confirming her presence, he then tipped the hired killers to execute the task.”



Accordingly, the assassins complied and went to the home of Mr Oweka and found him and children watching television in the sitting room.



Court further heard that the killers then entered the house but Ogong decided to remain outside.



“The killer person, Okello was wearing a black coat, black jeans and a shoe with a mask. They were armed with an AK47 gun with serial number BA 220479. They then ordered Oweka, the deceased’s husband to lie down. They asked for money from him. The victim’s children then raised an alarm and their mother, the deceased, emerged from the bedroom and Okello shot her around the chest,” the court prosecutor added.



In self-defense, deceased’s husband picked a machete and cut the shooter on the arm and shoulder. He also cut Nyeko on the face and hand and later on grabbed their gun and placed it aside.



Security personnel were informed about the incident, and they rushed to the scene and transported both Amoli and Nyeko to the hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, they both died from bullet and panga injuries respectively. The killer gun was recovered.



Okello was arrested, prosecuted, and sentenced to 35 years imprisonment on November 17, 2020, while Ogong was still on remand at Lira Prison.



On Wednesday, he was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in jail, both for having a hand in the murder of his sister and the attempted murder of his brother-in-law.



While delivering the ruling, Justice Duncan Gaswaga said: “This was unfortunate where a brother planned to kill a sister who used to help the family. The murder was planned and it took some days and there was timeline for you to change up your mind before doing it. You are not a first offender and it’s the duty of the court to take you away from the community so that by the time you are coming back you are a good person.”