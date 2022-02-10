Prime

Man pays assassins Shs5 million to kill his sister 

Denis Ogong (left) before the Lira High Court on February 7, 2022. PHOTO | CHARITY AKULLO

By  Charity Akullo

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Denis Ogong, 36, was convicted after he was found guilty of having a hand in the murder of his sister, Silvia Amoli, 46. Court also found him guilty of attempted murder of his brother-in-law Mathew Oweka, the deceased’s husband. 

The High Court in Lira has sentenced a man to 40 years in jail after discovering that he hired assassins at a cost of Shs5 million to murder his biological sister.

