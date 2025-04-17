Man pleads guilty to attempting to attack Museveni at rally

A man who breached President Museveni’s tight security during the Kawempe North by-election campaigns and raced towards him before being restrained by his security detail, has pleaded guilty to his actions.

Mr Yoram Baguma, 28, a resident of Bugabo Cell in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charges of acts intended to annoy, alarm, and ridicule the person of the President contrary to Section 24 (b) and (c) of the Penal Code Act.

It was the prosecution’s case that on March 11, which was the last day of the campaigns in the highly contested Kawempe North by-election, at Mbogo playground in Kawempe Division, Kampala District, Mr Baguma disobeyed lawful orders and acted with intent to alarm, annoy, and ridicule the person of the President.

Mr Baguma was seen sprinting towards where Mr Museveni was seated. However, before he could reach the President, he was subdued by his security detail.

The President was campaigning for the flag bearer of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Ms Faridah Nambi, who, days later, was announced the runner up, with NUP’s Elias Nalukoola being declared the winner.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leader, President Museveni (R), poses for a photo with its flagbearer in the Kawempe North by-election, Faridah Nambi, during the final campaign day in Kampala on March 11, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

The youthful and unemployed suspect, who was still wearing the same black T-shirt he was arrested in, yesterday, when he reappeared before Kawempe Magistrates' Court in Kampala, voluntarily raised his arm and pleaded guilty to the charges.

“I wish to apologise to that charge of attacking the President,” Mr Baguma, who was speaking Runyakore, said through a court interpreter. The DPP representative told the court that since Mr Baguma had pleaded guilty to the charges, the next thing was to have him sentenced accordingly.

However, the presiding magistrate adjourned the matter to May 30 for mention to enable Mr Baguma to acquire a lawyer to represent him since the charges he faces attract the second-highest punishment in the criminal justice system of life imprisonment.

“This matter is adjourned to May 30 for mention...and we are bringing a state brief on board,” the presiding magistrate said.

WHAT THE LAW SAYS

According to Section 24 of the Penal Code Act, any person who, with intent to alarm or annoy or ridicule the President—willfully throws any matter or substance at or upon the person of the President; willfully strikes the person of the President; or assaults or wrongfully restrains the person of the President, commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for life.

WATCH: Security operatives whisk away an unidentified man who caused commotion among NRM supporters after he was intercepted as he attempted to access President @KagutaMuseveni's tent at the campaign rally of the NRM candidate in Kawempe North by-election, Ms Faridah Nambi at… pic.twitter.com/ruuVgfUpHx — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) March 11, 2025 v