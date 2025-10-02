Hello

Man pleads guilty to defacing Museveni's posters in Busia

Mustafar Manirabuka alias Katonda appearing before Busia Chief Magistrates Court on Thursday. PHOTO | DAVID AWORI

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Manirabuka explained his motive, stating that he and his family had campaigned for President Museveni for years without any recognition or reward

A 33-year-old man, Mustafar Manirabuka, also known as Katonda, has pleaded guilty to charges of defacing campaign posters of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Busia District.

Appearing before the Busia Chief Magistrate, Thomas Okoth on Thursday, Manirabuka admitted to destroying the posters along Majanji Road in Busia Town on September 22, 2025.

According to the Resident State Attorney, Julius Danx Tuhairwe, the incident occurred on September 22, 2025, when Manirabuka allegedly used a sharp knife to destroy five campaign posters of President Museveni.

While Manirabuka pleaded guilty to the charges, he disputed the number of posters involved.

"It is true I destroyed the posters, but they were four, not five as the prosecution claims," he told the court.

Manirabuka further explained his motive, stating that he and his family had supported and campaigned for President Museveni for years without any recognition or reward.

"I tore the posters so that the message could reach the President that there is a family in Busia that has campaigned tirelessly for him over the years without being acknowledged," Manirabuka said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Okoth, remanded the accused to Masafu government prison, pending sentencing and conviction.

Manirabuka, a resident of Busia Town and a Musoga by tribe, had reportedly gone into hiding after defacing the posters near Busia Police Station along Majanji Road.

He was later tracked down by police detectives and arrested on Custom Road in Eastern Division, where he had been hiding.


