Man pleads guilty to defiling neighbor's three-year-old daughter, jailed 14 years
What you need to know:
- State prosecution revealed to court that on the fateful day, Ndebesa invited the victim and her brother to his house after which he sent the brother to go and buy some sweets from the next trading center before he defiled the girl.
A 27-year-old man in Rukiga District in western Uganda has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated defilement of his neighbor’s three-year-old daughter.
Dan Ndebesa, a resident of Rushoroza village in Rukiga District was handed the sentence after he pleaded guilty to the offence while appearing before Kabale High court judge, Samuel Emokor, on Monday.
Justice Emokor said although Ndebesa saved court’s time and taxpayers’ money that would have been spent on him during a full trial, he deserved a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.
Prosecution led by Ms Grace Nabagola told court that Ndebesa committed the offence on June 24, 2018.
State prosecution revealed to court that on the fateful day, Ndebesa invited the victim and her brother to his house after which he sent the brother to go and buy some sweets from the next trading center before he defiled the girl.
“The offence being capital in nature, it attracts a death sentence upon conviction and the fact that similar offences are rampant in the region, the convicted person deserves a deterrent sentence for the physical and psychological pain he caused to the victim and her family members,” Ms Nabagola said.
But Ndebesa’s lawyer, Mr Felix Bakanyeboonera, pleaded for a lenient sentence, arguing that his client was remorseful and capable of reforming since he was a first offender.
“Although the convict saved the court’s time and taxpayers' money for a full trial, his actions are grave. I concur with the state prosecution for a deterrent sentence. This court sentences the convict to 14 years under the plea bargaining court process but deducts four years and six months he has spent on remand,” Justice Emokor ruled.