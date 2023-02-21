Man pleads guilty to defiling neighbor's three-year-old daughter, jailed 14 years

A 27-year-old man in Rukiga District in western Uganda has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated defilement of his neighbor’s three-year-old daughter.

Dan Ndebesa, a resident of Rushoroza village in Rukiga District was handed the sentence after he pleaded guilty to the offence while appearing before Kabale High court judge, Samuel Emokor, on Monday.

Justice Emokor said although Ndebesa saved court’s time and taxpayers’ money that would have been spent on him during a full trial, he deserved a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to other would be offenders.

Prosecution led by Ms Grace Nabagola told court that Ndebesa committed the offence on June 24, 2018.

State prosecution revealed to court that on the fateful day, Ndebesa invited the victim and her brother to his house after which he sent the brother to go and buy some sweets from the next trading center before he defiled the girl.

“The offence being capital in nature, it attracts a death sentence upon conviction and the fact that similar offences are rampant in the region, the convicted person deserves a deterrent sentence for the physical and psychological pain he caused to the victim and her family members,” Ms Nabagola said.