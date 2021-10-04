Man posing as police officer fleeces motorists during curfew

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Luck has run out on a civilian, who has allegedly been impersonating police to impound motor vehicles and extort money from members of the public, after he arrested police and military officers in his illegal curfew operations.

Mr Allan Mukisa, a resident of Busega, was charged with impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence at Mwanga II Court before he was remanded to Kitalya prison last week.

Mr Mukisa denied the charges. Residents of Busega and Nateete townships recently complained about a police officer in civilian clothes, who had been making arrests and accepting bribes, prompting the officer-in-charge of Nateete Police Station, Assistant Superintendent of Police Hassan Ssekalema, to order an investigation.

According to the police report, while police officer ASP Juma Mustafa and military officer Darius Kanyesigye were on their personal errands, the accused stopped them over an unclear offence in Busega Township.

The suspect allegedly identified himself as a police officer in Busega. This prompted ASP Mustafa, who was the Office-in-Charge of Busega Police Post, to arrest him; he wasn’t one of the officers under his jurisdiction.

Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the officers found the suspect had impounded several motorists on traffic offences.

The suspect was taken to Nateete Police Station. At the station, the suspect insisted that he was a police officer and he was released on police bond.

Investigations, however, later revealed that Mukisa was not a police officer leading to his re-arrest.

“The state attorney sanctioned the file. We took him to court where he was remanded. We should strongly condemn such people, who spoil the image of the police when they act as law enforcement officers when they aren’t,” ASP Owoyesigyire said.