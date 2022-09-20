Man prosecuted by DPP jailed 40 years

A man, who was last week prosecuted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Justice Jane Frances Abodo, was handed 40 years in jail.

Geoffrey Yolorimu, who appeared before the High Court in Kamuli District, was facing charges of aggravated defilement according to Section 129 (3)(4) (a) of the Penal Code Act.

He was accused of defiling a four-year-old girl.

This happened on Thursday last week as the DPP participated in the fifth Sexual Gender Based Violence before Justice Dr Winfred Nabisinde.

Many did not expect the chief government prosecutor to take part in the process.

Prosecution said on February 2, 2020, the victim (name withheld) was playing with her friends when Yolorimu called her.

She heeded to his call and was led to the house where Yolorimu lifted the toddler onto the bed and defiled her.

The child’s wail attracted her playmate who ran to the house where she found Yolorimu committing the crime.

Yolorimu then told the victim to go home.

It is while at home that the victim’s mother discovered bruises. She reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Yolorimu.

During the hearing, Yolorimu upon seeing the mother of the victim taking to the stand to testify against him, voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge.

During mitigation time, the DPP prayed to the court to sentence the convict to 45 years so that he is given time to reform.