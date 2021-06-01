Man seeks justice for son allegedly strangled by wife

By Scovin Iceta More by this Author

A year after a mother allegedly confessed to having strangled her nine-year-old stepson in Bweyogerere, Wakiso District, the father of the deceased, has cried out for justice for his son.

While holding the first memorial mass for the late Gideon Alatawa in Toloro Village, Moyo Sub-county, in Moyo District on Friday, Mr Stephen Alatawa, the deceased’s father, accused the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Mukono District, of letting out of prison Ms Patience Namutesi, the prime suspect.

It’s alleged that Ms Namutesi on May 28 last year during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, strangled her step son using his towel at Kiwanga Estate.

She allegedly told police that Gideon had slid and fallen in the bathroom and died instantly.

The police suspected foul play and quizzed her before she confessed to strangling Gideon on account that the father loved him more than her own children.

“She (Ms Namutesi) killed the boy by strangling him using a towel. The only reason she gave for killing the child was that I loved him too much and that he was very intelligent,” Mr Alatawa said during the memorial mass.

“……after three days, she confessed to the murder of the boy as per the video that circulated on social media. My problem is with the DPP’s office in Mukono. They are in connivance with some court officials to frustrate the case. This is after they released the suspect (Ms Namutesi) from Kitalya prison on bail under unclear circumstances,” he added.

Mr Alatawa cited a scenario where a prosecutor whom he didn’t name, sought an adjournment of the case at Buganda Road Court on account that she had forgotten Ms Namutesi’s murder file in her office locker in Mukono.

Ms Ruth Adibaku, one of the relatives who attended the memorial mass, said the family is still traumatised.

“It is heartbreaking and unfair that an innocent soul, who was going to be a responsible citizen, was killed in such a manner. We are demanding for justice,” Ms Adibaku said.

Tasking government

Mr Patrick Anguandia, the paternal uncle to the deceased, called upon President Museveni and Col Edith Nakalema, the head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of State House, to interest themselves in the matter.

Fr Richard Idrifua, the main celebrant of the memorial mass, in his sermon, said God appealed to the congregation not to participate in such evil things.

When contacted, Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the spokesperson of the office of the DPP, said their office committed the accused person to the High Court for trial but she was later released on bail.

She added that her matter is pending hearing by the Judiciary.

