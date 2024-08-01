Man sentenced to 25 years for killing brother over land dispute in Rubanda

On Thursday, Frank Ahereza, a resident of Bugandaro village in Rubanda district, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Kabale High Court after being convicted of murdering his brother, Kenneth Asiimwe, driven by envy.

In a case presided over by Justice Samuel Emokor, the court was told by the prosecution that on September 16, 2019, Frank Ahereza intentionally killed his brother Kenneth Asiimwe at Bugandaro cell in Rubanda district. The prosecution alleged that Ahereza's motive was a belief that their mother had unfairly favored Asiimwe by giving him a larger share of land, leading to a deep-seated resentment.

The prosecution's case was boosted by testimony from Febi Muhairwe, the mother of both Ahereza and Asiimwe. She recounted to the court that on the night of the incident, she witnessed Ahereza launch a violent attack on Asiimwe, fatally assaulting him in her presence.

“The convict had a responsibility to be his brother's keeper, not his killer. His actions must not be taken lightly and warrant a deterrent sentence to those who disregard the value of human life. After considering the arguments from both the state prosecution and defense counsel, I hereby sentence the convict to 25 years imprisonment. However, taking into account the time already served, the convict will serve a reduced sentence of 20 years, 2 months, and 15 days. The convict has the right to appeal this sentence within 14 days,” ruled Justice Emokor.

In a separate case, the Kabale High Court sentenced Pius Owakubariho and Dismus Ainebyona to 12 years in prison for aggravated robbery. The prosecution proved that on March 27, 2019, the two men robbed Provia Akankwasa's property in Kirigime cell, Kabale town, Kabale district, making off with two bags containing men's suits, women's clothes, a laptop computer, and other household items valued at Shs6.7 million.