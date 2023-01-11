Man shot dead after setting self on fire at Masanafu police post

A man has died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala where he was reportedly rushed after he was shot on Tuesday night in what police have described as a foiled arson attack at Masanafu police post in Kampala.

“It is alleged that our officers were manning the station for the night shift when they noticed a man approaching with a two-litre water bottle containing an unknown substance,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

According to him, one of the officers at the post asked the man what was contained in the bottle and what had taken him to the police post “but he responded by pouring the substance [on himself] and setting a fire.”

“Unfortunately, [he] got burnt in the process, and started running towards the officers, prompting one of them to shoot at him. The fire was later put out and the man was rushed to Mulago Hospital for treatment,” ASP Owoyesgyire added.

The man who has since been identified as Charles Bazil Kintu- going by the photocopy of the national identity card recovered from him- succumbed to injuries he sustained at Masanafu police post, according to police.