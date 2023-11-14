Man shot dead during police evictions in Kireka Barracks

At least one person was shot dead during demonstrations against police evictions at Kireka barracks in Kampala, authorities have said.

Last week, police started operations to remove non-eligible residents staying in barracks across Kampala Metropolitan- and at least 400 people including civilians, private security guards, bar and saloon operators, persons operating clinics, deserters, retired police officers, officers who were transferred out of Kampala and police land encroachers have been evicted from the Barracks.

But on Tuesday, Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the Monday shooting saying: "The demonstrators, by blocking roads and burning car tyres, engaged in unlawful activities. Regrettably, amidst the demonstration, it is reported that rioters threw stones at officers dispatched to disperse the group.”

“Tragically, a stray bullet took the life of an unidentified male adult during the dispersal," Owoyesigire noted in a brief statement.

As the situation escalated, police also used teargas “to restore order.”

By press time, the body of the deceased was at City Mortuary Mulago pending postmortem.

“The Kampala Metropolitan East and Jinja Road Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the initiation of this unlawful demonstration and are determined to identify the officer responsible for the stray bullet incident," Owoyesigire emphasized as he urged calm.

"Furthermore, a team, led by the Commander of Kampala Metropolitan Police, is scheduled to meet with local leaders on Tuesday, to collaboratively decide on the way forward," police said.

On November 13, police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted that operations to remove illegal occupants in police barracks have been concluded in Naguru Barracks, Ntinda Barracks, Nsambya Barracks and now Kireka Barracks.