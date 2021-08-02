Man stabbed to death in Kabale bar brawl over woman

However, reports indicate that several bars across the country remained open and continue to operate even past curfew time as revellers drink and dance the night away.

Mr Museveni also maintained curfew time at 7pm to 5:30am saying it will help contain crimes at night.

While easing the virus-induced restrictions last Friday, President Museveni said schools, bars, places of worship and seasonal markets would remain closed and that they would be reopened after sufficient vaccination of eligible people.

A 30-year-old man in Kabale municipality has died after he was stabbed in a bar fight over a woman.

Approx Akampurira, a resident of Kitumba sub-county in Kabale District was stabbed in the stomach at around 9pm on Sunday while at New California T & J bar Oasis Pub, a known hangout for commercial sex workers in Kigongi Central Division, Kabale Municipality.

One of the revellers told this reporter on condition of anonymity that Akampurira developed a misunderstanding with two other revellers only identified as Babu and Jasper when they attempted to snatch a woman from him.

Akampurira reportedly resisted the attempt, saying there’s no way the two could have the woman yet he had bought her alcohol.

A scuffle ensured leading to a fight in which one of the revellers stabbed Akampurira in the stomach with a knife. The two and other revellers fled the pub after the incident leaving Akampurira bleeding.

Police allegedly intervened after around 40 minutes and rushed Akampurira to Kabale Regional Referral hospital where he died from due to excessive bleeding.

Mr Ely Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, said they are yet to arrest the suspects who are said to be on the run.

"This is a murder case by stabbing. The man was stabbed with a knife by two men. Police was notified and rushed to the scene and found him lying in a pool of blood. I want to condemn such acts of lawlessness among our people. Efforts to arrest the suspect are underway,”

He also condemned those violating the curfew and ban on social gatherings as part of the COVID-19 containment measures.

This is not the first stabbing incident at California T & J bar Oasis Pub.

In June 2018, Joshua Tusingwire, a driver and a resident of Muhamya village in Nyarwanya parish in Rubaare Sub in Ntungamo District also stabbed to death one Stephen Kankiriho, a UPDF soldier attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) in a fight over a woman.

Bars under lockdown

