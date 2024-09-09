Man stabbed to death over making love with married woman

Ignitious Nyansiyo has become another statistic in this year's homicide records after he was killed inside a married woman’s bedroom.

Nyansiyo, a resident of Ngowa village, Katente Parish, Kiyun Sub-county in Mubende district, was allegedly killed by the woman's husband, identified as Khalisiti Mutatina.

According to reports provided to Mubende Police, Mutatina had been working in Kagadi District, returning home to his wife either fortnightly or monthly. On the fateful Saturday, Mutatina returned home unexpectedly at around 9pm and was shocked to find his wife in their marital bedroom, engaging in an extramarital affair with another man.

In a fit of rage, police say Mutatina grabbed a knife and repeatedly stabbed Nyansiyo, ultimately killing him on his matrimonial bed. By the time the attack occurred, Mutatina’s wife had already fled the house, leaving her lover at the mercy of her enraged husband.

“It was around 9pm when the husband returned home and found his wife with another man. We suspect one of our neighbors may have tipped off Mutatina, prompting him to return without informing his wife. This affair had been ongoing for a while,” one of the locals reportedly told detectives.

Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, confirmed that after the gruesome murder, both the suspect and his wife fled the scene.

“We were informed about the incident and immediately responded to the crime scene. The body of the deceased was found lying in the suspect’s marital bed. His body has been taken to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem,” Ms Kawala stated.



Mubende Police have since issued an alert to their counterparts in the neighboring districts of Kassanda, Mityana, Kakumiro, Kibaale, and Kagadi to arrest Mutatina on sight for Nyansiyo's murder. Every year, Uganda loses over 300 people to domestic violence, with infidelity being one of the leading contributors. Both men and women have been killed by their spouses or by those with whom their spouses were having affairs.

