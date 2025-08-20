Man stabs his grandfather to death for refusing to buy him shoes

Police in Otuke District are holding a man accused of stabbing his grandfather to death after he refused to give him Shs10,000 to buy a pair of shoes.

The deceased, Mr John Ongu, 76, a resident of Te-Okango Village, Anepkide Parish in Olilim Sub-county, had reportedly borrowed Shs500,000 from a village loan scheme on August 17, 2025.

According to police, on the evening of August 18, his grandson Mr Calvin Ongu demanded Shs10,000 from him to purchase new shoes. When the grandfather declined, a scuffle ensued during which Calvin allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

Mr Ongu was rushed to a nearby clinic but was later pronounced dead.

North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed the incident, saying the matter was first reported to Olilim Sub-county Police Station by a villager, Mr. Francis Owume, 32.

“This brought a scuffle and the suspect ended up stabbing his grandfather. He was rushed to a nearby clinic and later pronounced dead,” SP Okema said.

He explained that the suspect was arrested by community members and handed over to police, where a case of murder was registered.

A police team from Otuke Central Police Station visited the scene, documented it, and recovered the suspected murder weapon — a blood-stained knife — which has been kept as evidence. Statements from witnesses were also recorded, while a postmortem examination was conducted before the body was handed over to relatives for burial.

“It is such an unfortunate incident where our youths have developed a character of expecting free things. We advise young men in the community to work hard for what they want instead of waiting for handouts all the time,” SP Okema added.

He said investigations are ongoing and the case file will be submitted to the Resident State Attorney for perusal and legal advice.



