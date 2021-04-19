Man stabs his grandfather to death over Shs15000

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Police in Rukungiri District are hunting for a man in his early 30s on allegations of stabbing his grandfather to death.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson said that the incident happened on Saturday night at Kanyankyende village, Bugangari Sub County in Rukungiri District.

He said that the suspect, Jackson Kamwesigye, at around 9pm on Saturday attacked his 74-year-old grandfather Bernard Barugahare while at his home.

“This was as a result of failure to be paid his wages of Shs15000 after doing casual work for the deceased,” Mr Maate said in a press release.

The suspect according to Police grabbed Barugahare and stabbed him on the neck in the presence of the wife Edisa Tugumisirize, 73, who reported the matter to the neighbours for rescue.

Unfortunately, they found Barugahare already dead and reported the matter to police who visited the scene, recovered exhibit of the killer weapon (knife) and took the body to Rwakabengo Healthy Centre III mortuary for postmortem.

The case of murder by stabbing is registered at Rukungiri Central Police station under Reference number CRB 703/2021.