Man survives lynching for killing his brother’s children in land row

By Zadock Amanyisa

Martin Orishaba, 22, a resident of Rureka village, Buharambo parish, Kabira Sub County, Mitooma District has survived being lynched by the mob for allegedly killing his brother’s children.

Orishaba went into hiding after allegedly murdering two children of his elder brother Wilson Tibakanya in cold blood on Monday night. The deceased are; Wikson Muhumuza, 7, Elizabeth Amumpiire, 3.

It is reported that the two have lately been involved in a land wrangle.

According to the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, the suspect was arrested by the residents who beat him up until he was rescued by police.

“Police had launched a hunt for Orishaba and on Tuesday afternoon, the residents discovered his hideout. They started beating him until the police swung into action and saved him,” he said. He is currently being detained at Mitooma Police Station.

Police preliminary investigations indicated that Orishaba on Monday night gained access into the house of Tibakanya and murdered his children before running away.

Mr Tibakanya, at the time of the incident, was not at home, and the mother upon seeing the machete-wielding Orishaba, took off leaving the children helpless.