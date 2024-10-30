Man Utd fan dies in Kabale after assault by Arsenal fan 

Police in Kabale District in Western Uganda are hunting for an Arsenal Football Club fan after he allegedly assaulted a Manchester United fan leading to his death.



The Sunday evening incident at Kyobugombe Trading Centre in Kaharo Sub County of Kabale District happened after Arsenal was held to two goals draw by Liverpool during the English Premier League match at former’s home, Emirates Stadium.

Kaharo Sub County LCIII Chairperson, Mr Edmond Tumwesigye, identified the suspect only as Onan in his 30s, while the deceased is Benjamin Okello, both residents of Katenga Parish in Kaharo Sub County of Kabale District.



“I received information yesterday (Monday) morning that two men fought on Sunday night in Kyobugombe trading centre and one of them was rushed to Bukinda Health Centre for treatment and was referred to Rugarama where he died from. A scuffle started in a video hall at Kyobugombe trading centre where they were watching a football match between Arsenal and Liverpool. When Liverpool scored an equalizer in 81st minute, the Manchester united fan now the deceased started jubilating and this angered the Arsenal fan. He (Man Utd fan) threw popcorns at the Arsenal fan sparking an argument between the two. After the game, the Arsenal fan picked a stick and hit the Manchester United fan causing him to fall down”, Mr Tumwesigye narrated.



The District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Joseph Bakaleke said they are yet to arrest the suspect who is said to be on the run.