Man Utd fan dies in Kabale after assault by Arsenal fan
What you need to know:
- A scuffle ensued between the two in Kabale video hall after Arsenal was held to a two-goal draw by Liverpool
Police in Kabale District in Western Uganda are hunting for an Arsenal Football Club fan after he allegedly assaulted a Manchester United fan leading to his death.
The Sunday evening incident at Kyobugombe Trading Centre in Kaharo Sub County of Kabale District happened after Arsenal was held to two goals draw by Liverpool during the English Premier League match at former’s home, Emirates Stadium.
READ: Here is why Ugandan fans can kill in EPL clubs’ name
Kaharo Sub County LCIII Chairperson, Mr Edmond Tumwesigye, identified the suspect only as Onan in his 30s, while the deceased is Benjamin Okello, both residents of Katenga Parish in Kaharo Sub County of Kabale District.
“I received information yesterday (Monday) morning that two men fought on Sunday night in Kyobugombe trading centre and one of them was rushed to Bukinda Health Centre for treatment and was referred to Rugarama where he died from. A scuffle started in a video hall at Kyobugombe trading centre where they were watching a football match between Arsenal and Liverpool. When Liverpool scored an equalizer in 81st minute, the Manchester united fan now the deceased started jubilating and this angered the Arsenal fan. He (Man Utd fan) threw popcorns at the Arsenal fan sparking an argument between the two. After the game, the Arsenal fan picked a stick and hit the Manchester United fan causing him to fall down”, Mr Tumwesigye narrated.
The District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Joseph Bakaleke said they are yet to arrest the suspect who is said to be on the run.
“We got information indicating that the two boys who were supporters of two different teams had a scuffle and in so doing, one assaulted the other. It is alleged that when [the assaulted] one was taken to the hospital later alone, he met his death,” Mr Bakaleke said.
He said: “We have tried to encourage the relatives of the deceased to be calm down, as we continue to hunt for the other one who is alleged to have participated in the fight, to explain what exactly happened, as well as getting information from those who were present to aid the investigations in the matter.”
Mr Bakaleke told Monitor that on Monday evening, they held a community security meeting that was attended by the deceased’s family and community members and leaders aimed at encouraging the public to be calm as investigations into the cause of the death of their member continues.
Katenga LCII Chairperson, Edward Byabasheija, said the suspect on the run is anotorious criminal who is accused of terrorizing the area.