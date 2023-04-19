Man wants pay after speeding army truck rams into his house

The owner of the house in Nyakasanga West Cell in Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality that was on Monday rammed into by a speeding Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) pick-up truck, leaving two dead, has asked the army to compensate him.

The incident happened at around 12:30pm. The deceased include a four-year-old girl, Linius Biira, who was hit by the truck as she crossed the road, and a UPDF soldier, Fred Mawadri, who was attached to Rukoki Barracks under Mountain Brigade.

The deceased soldier, who was seated in the cargo bed of the pick-up truck, a Toyota Land Cruiser , died after the debris from the building fell on him.

Mr Herbert Bumbi said the damage to his house has rendered it inhabitable.

“The UPDF should compensate me,” he told Monitor on Tuesday.

He wants more than Shs7m in compensation for the damaged house, which also had a balcony.

Mr Alex Kambale, one of the residents, asked the government to put some humps to slow down speeding motorists.

“We have children who cross the road daily going to school and accessing shops on the other side of the road. We, therefore, request the government to put up humps on that road. We have lost our relatives, we have reported to the authorities to put humps in the road but no response. Are we going to keep shedding tears over the same road?” Mr Kambale wondered.

He added: “We are not against the development but also consider lives of the users because the dead shall never utilise it.”

Mr Isaiah Thembo, the chairperson of Nyakasanga West Cell, said: “Let UPDF compensate the aggrieved families because it’s their driver who was careless without minding about the other road users and those at the roadsides.”

Mr Ibrahim Rwenguhya, a witness, on Tuesday said: “The vehicle was speeding. I saw it moving towards the building. Because I was in my garage, I made an alarm and when I came closer, two people were already lying lifeless. The driver immediately jumped off and ran away. Up to now, we don’t know which route he took.”

The Rwenzori East Regional police spokesperson, Mr Nelson Tumushime, asked drivers of government vehicles to always abide by the road safety measures.