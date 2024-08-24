Man who cut off his lover's palm arrested in Masaka

A 39-year-old man, Antanansio Mayanja who is suspected to have cut off his lover's left palm in a garden at Kalunduka Village in Bukomansimbi District on Monday, has been arrested at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

The unconscious Mayanja was dumped at the facility’s Accident & Emergency department, commonly known as Causality Ward on Friday by two unidentified women to get treatment after he reportedly attempted suicide by cutting his neck and left hand.

According to a health worker who preferred anonymity because she is not authorised to speak on behalf of the hospital, the two women who brought Mayanja fled the facility a few minutes later.

''He was unconscious and had no caregiver, he had a deep cut on the throat and his left hand was also cut, but we immediately attended to him,'' a female nurse at the hospital emergency unit, said.

Masaka Regional Police spokesman, Twaha Kasirye confirmed Mayanja’s arrest, saying he is currently handcuffed on the hospital bed.

''We are waiting for him to recuperate and we shall charge him over the offence he committed,” he said.

It is alleged that Mayanja got misunderstandings with his lover, Faridah Babirye Namutebi, 30, accusing her of having an affair with another man. He hacked his lover with a machete when he found her in the garden digging.

Their 13-year-old daughter who was also injured in the fracas said that her dad who was brandishing a panga found them in a garden and started accusing their mother of using the mobile smartphone he bought for her to call other men.

''As I tried to prevent him from cutting my mother on the head, he also cut my left hand and on the head and immediately fled the scene,” she said.