Man who hired doctor to kill wife pleads guilty

Friday Musoke, a businessman and a resident of Lumule Zone in Bombo Town Council, Luweero District entered a plea bargain and got convicted on his own plea of guilty before Luweero Chief Magistrate Mariam Nalugya Ssemwanga.

Musoke, who has been on remand since January, opted for a negotiated agreement to serve a prison sentence of two years after pleading guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit murder.



A tearful Lilian Nambowa (victim) and wife of Musoke told court that she had negotiated for a two-year prison sentence for her husband because they have children to take care of and that a maximum sentence would not help the family since they have four children that need the support of a father.

“I would be dead and possibly my children would be suffering had it not been a medical doctor who chose to save my life when he reported the case to police. But because my husband has pleaded guilty, I negotiate for a shorter prison sentence,” she told court.



The case

In March this publication broke the news about how the man and his mistress had hired a medical doctor to have his wife killed through a medical procedure. The man’s mistress allegedly gave the doctor Shs500,000 of Shs5 million they promised to pay him for the deal on December 28, 2022.

But the doctor not only refused to execute the deal but worked out a way of saving the victim and ensured the suspects were apprehended.

Prosecution led by Luweero Resident State Attorney Gloria Akello told court that between June 2022 and January this year, Musoke allegedly plotted to kill his wife due to alleged domestic misunderstandings.