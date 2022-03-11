Man who pelted Kabaka with rotten egg dies at 104

The Late Mzee Patrick Kakunta. Photo | Perez Rumanzi

By  Perez Rumanzi

What you need to know:

  • In 1965, Mzee Kakunta threw a rotten egg at Sir Edward Muteesa, the then president of Uganda while visiting Rwampara County at Kinoni. He and other youths were protesting the constitutional order at the time demanding the establishment of a republic.

Mzee Patrick Kakunta, a former Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) stalwart who abandoned wearing shoes from 1985 when then president Milton Obote was deposed, to 2007 when he (Obote) died, has passed on.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.