Man who slapped Ecweru sent to Butabika hospital

The family of a man, who slapped the State minister for Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, have apologised to the minister over the incident.

The incident took place during Sunday Mass at St Michael Catholic Church in Wera Sub-county, Amuria District, on June 26. The man, who was identified as Emmanuel Okurut, 39, was later arrested by police.

In an interview with this publication on Monday, Ms Beatrice Akol, the mother of Okurut, said he has a “seasonal mental problem”.

“As a family, we reached out to the parish priest at St Michael Catholic Church for intercession prayers for our son and also said sorry to the minister for the incident,” Ms Akol said.

She said none of the family members noticed Okurut leaving home on the fateful day, adding that the church is about 8km from Olainai Village, where they stay.

The retired teacher said Okurut’s mental problems began shortly after returning from Kigali in Rwanda where he had gone to look for work, a few years back.

She said although Mr Ecweru and Okurut had never met prior to the incident, they are related on her husband’s side.

“The minister’s younger brother knew about this, but Mr Ecweru got to know after the incident,” Ms Akol said.

Ms Akol added that Okurut has since been admitted at Butabika hospital and Mr Ecweru met all the costs of his transportation and medication.

The officer-in-charge of Wera Police Post, Ms Julius Echogu, said they detained Okurut for a day.

In a statement to Greater Wera social media platform, Mr Ecweru said: “I wish to observe and put the following on record, I facilitated the transfer of Okurut from Amuria to Butabika hospital. The doctors, who examined him, said he is suffering from what is known as bipolar disorder.”

He added that he had forgiven Okurut.

About Okurut

Emmanuel Okurut is an ICT teacher. He holds a bachelor’s degree in ICT from Makerere University.