Manafwa accident: Police hunt for head teacher as 88 pupils are discharged

88 out of 117 pupils who were involved in an accident and admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital in Mbale City have been treated and discharged.





The accident occurred on Tuesday night at Kufu trading centre in Manafwa District after the driver of Fuso Tata registration number UBJ 994J failed to negotiate a sharp corner at Kufu roundabout, a kilometre from Manafwa District, thus overturning.





The District Health Officer (DHO), Manafwa district, Dr Emphraim Nankhokho, on Thursday said 17 pupils had also been operated on and are in stable condition.





“10 of the victims are under conservative management pending discharge apart from one child who is in the High Dependency Unit,” Dr Nankhokho, said, adding that the surgeries were done to correct deformities.





He said another child who had severe head injury was also worked on at cure hospital and is out of intensive care.





According to the doctors at the hospital, the 17 critically injured pupils had fractures, dislocated bones, tears of ligaments and muscles.





A 16-year-old pupil identified as Thomas Naminayi, who was in Primary Six died on the spot and over 100 pupils, including teachers of Nakhupa Primary School sustained severe injuries.





The truck belonging to Bukusu Corporative Enterprise LTD was transporting pupils from a Music, Dance and Drama competition,which took place at St Edwards Secondary School.





Mr Rogers Taitika, the Police Spokesperson, Elgon region, said the hunt for the head teacher of the school, Bernard Mangoye, and the driver, Godmas Mamai is still on.





“The head teacher and driver are still on the run but we are hunting for them and they will charged jointly,” he said.





He said it was against traffic regulations to transport pupils on the truck, which was also loaded with chairs, music system, among other things.





“The government outlawed the use of trucks to transport human beings. They are supposed to transport luggage,” Mr Taitika, said.





In 2011, the Ministry of education and sports banned transportation of pupils and students on lorries in order to curb accidents. The ministry also prohibited carrying learners beyond 8pm.





When our team visited the hospital on Thursday, medical workers were seen rushing to provide care, the corridors breathed a sense of urgency.





Relatives of the victims were anxiously gathered around, some with teary eyes.





“I am filled with worry and distress. I don’t know what will happen to my child,” Ms Annet Nambozo, a parent to one of the injured children said.