Manafwa councilor found dead after leaving home to attend funeral

Police in Manafwa District are investigating circumstances under which a district councilor was killed.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said Nicholas Bwayo,46, a district councilor representing Buwagogo Sub County in Manafwa District was killed by unknown assailants.



His body was reportedly found dumped in river Manafwa.

“It was reported that he left home and went to the funeral of late Sande Butali but didn't return home, only to be discovered dead by one Paul Mataki in the river,” said Mr Taitika.

He said the scene was visited by detectives and Bwayo’s body retrieved from the river and conveyed to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem as investigations go on.