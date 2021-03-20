Manafwa man kills wife in domestic brawl

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Manafwa District have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife in a domestic brawl on Friday night.

David Kuloba, a resident of Bunamutso Village in Bukewa Sub-County in Manafwa District, killed his wife Jenipher Muyama, 46, and a mother of 12 in a fight after the two developed a misunderstanding.

According to a resident who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, the suspect accused his wife of committing adultery, and after a short quarrel, killed her.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident saying the suspect allegedly killed his wife by stabbing her in the neck.



"Our officers from Manafwa Central Police Station visited the crime scene to gather more evidence and upon body examination, found some cuts and bruises all over the body. The body was taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem,” he said.



According to Mr Taitika, the suspect who is currently detained at Manafwa Central Police Station was arrested as he attempted to flee the scene of crime.



“The motive behind the murder is not yet established but investigations into this case are still ongoing," he said.



The RDC Manafwa, Mr Ahamada Washaki, said following the incident, relatives of the deceased attacked and destroyed the property of the suspect before police intervened and stopped them.



“About two houses, banana plantations, and other property belonging to the suspect were burnt down. These kinds of unfortunate incidents shouldn’t be happening in our modern society. I urge everyone to stop taking the law in their own hands,” he said.

