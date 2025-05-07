Manafwa Service Commission boss perishes in YY Bus crash

Grief has engulfed Manafwa District following the tragic death of Canon James Musimbi, 65, the chairperson of the District Service Commission (DSC), in a devastating road accident.

Musimbi was among the victims who perished when a YY Coaches bus overturned and burst into flames at Makindu Village on Kisonga-Nyenga road on Monday, May 5.

He was returning to Manafwa from Kampala, where he had attended a board meeting at the Commercial Court. Police confirmed that several people died in the fiery crash, while many others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby health facilities, including St Francis Lwanga Hospital and Kawolo Hospital.

Mr Hosea Kigai, the chairperson of Manafwa District, told Daily Monitor that Musimbi was appointed in October last year to help restore integrity in the DSC, which had previously been tainted by corruption allegations.

“We had high hopes in him. He was identified specifically to help clean up the commission. His passing is both sudden and deeply painful,” Mr Kigai said.

Musimbi’s son, Mr Job Musimbi, described his father as a pillar of strength in the family, clan, and church. “He has been everything to us, a parent to all. He loved God and was truly a man of the people,” he said.

A former National Resistance Movement (NRM) registrar for Manafwa District, Musimbi also served as chairperson of the farmers’ association in Bugobero Town Council, his home area.

Mr Eric Mwesame, a parish chief in Manafwa, eulogised him as a committed advocate for education and hard work.

“He was one of the few retired government officials who truly championed the value of education and diligence,” Mr Mwesame said.

In a statement, YY Coaches and Courier Services expressed their condolences and said they were working with authorities to support the victims and their families.

Police identified several of the injured admitted at Kawolo Hospital as Emmanuel Kalyango, Mackline Nemwayi, Aisha Luwaga, Mary Glades Nanzala, Rodgers Mafabi, Mackline Auma, Gabriella Akello, Mylar Apio and Cosmos Otiti.

Others are Roseline Namonwe, Racheal Nandutu, Daniel Engulu, Monical Mutyaba Joseph, and Brenda Mutuwa.