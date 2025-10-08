Manicurist remanded over burying Museveni campaign poster

A 28-year-old manicurist at Mabirizi Complex in Kampala has been remanded to prison on allegations of burying President Museveni’s campaign poster underground and engaging in hate speech.

Vincent Ngabo, a Rwandan by nationality and resident of Najjanankumbi, Rubaga Division in Kampala, appeared before the Entebbe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday on charges under the Computer Misuse Act.







Although there was no prosecutor present in court, the state accuses Ngabo, an upcoming musician, of using a TikTok account under the name "Tutu the Man" to share information claiming that President Museveni, who came to power through a coup 40 years ago, continues to rule Uganda through dictatorship.

Ngabo, who is accused of committing the offences between August and September 2025, is also alleged to have criticised Mr Museveni, 81, for trying to promote his son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to replace him, despite the presence of a competent youth leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, who is a presidential candidate of the largest opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The state characterised Ngabo's statements as ridiculing, degrading, or demeaning to the person of the president, which promotes hostility against him as the head of state.

In the second count read by the magistrate, the prosecution alleges that Ngabo, alias uploaded a music video titled “Muvuzi wa Taxi” in which he is seen unpinning President Museveni’s campaign poster before burying it underground.

The state claims the song contains hate speech.

The message in the song highlights how President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, should leave power for others to lead, which has been viewed by the state as an attempt to spread indecency and promote hostility against Mr Museveni, who is seeking another term in the 2026 General Election.

Entebbe Grade One Magistrate, Ms Lillian Mazimwe, remanded Ngabo to prison until October 17, 2025, citing the absence of a state prosecutor in court during the proceedings.

Ngabo now becomes the seventh TikToker charged with offences related to hate speech against President Museveni and his family, or close associates.

