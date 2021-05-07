Manufacturer of substandard plastic bags flees court before plea taking

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Court was yesterday astonished after a businessman accused of producing substandard plastic bags escaped from the court before taking a plea.

David Michael Kyalo, the Managing Director of Mwambao Company Limited, is facing charges of manufacturing for sale commodities that do not conform to compulsory standard specifications contrary to UNBS Act 2013 as amended.

During a Buganda Road Court session presided over by magistrate Marion Mageni, the prosecutor told the court that the accused, Kyalo, a Kenyan national who was expected to be in the court holding cells had disappeared.

The police officer D/Sgt Charles Ezama who had escorted Kyalo from Police to court, weighed in asserting that he left the suspect in the hands of his lawyer, Mr Mark Circir, as he needed to receive instructions.

Mr Ezama told the court that Mr Circir should brief the court on the whereabouts of his client.

"This is quite interesting. How could that happen! The suspects are expected to be put in court holdings cells as soon as they are brought from Police. I think I should detain the defence lawyer and the police officer for aiding the suspect's escape," Ms Mageni said.

The defence lawyer, Mr Circir in his submission told the court that he briefed the suspect in the wife's presence about the nature of charges against him and they agreed to meet in the afternoon after he (Circir) left to print some documents.

"Your worship, I left the accused here at court, I didn't expect this to happen. Otherwise, we are very sorry," he said.

Mr Circir pleaded with the court to give him two days to produce the suspect.

In reply, magistrate Mageni issued criminal summons against Kyalo and allowed the defence lawyer until May 7, to produce the suspect in court.

The prosecution contends that Mr Kyalo and others still at large on November 12 and 13, 2020, at Bweyogerere Central Zone in Wakiso District being the Managing Director of Mwambao Bags Company Limited and the producer of plastics manufactured for sale 213 cartons and 261 pieces of arrow flat carrier bags.

Mr Kyalo was also accused of manufacturing 38 cartons and 54 pieces of jaguar flat carrier plastic bags, 20 cartons and 18 pieces of arrow lockdown flat carrier bags, 27 pieces unlabeled flat carrier plastic bags and 90 pieces of Maziwa plastic bags which were not conforming to the standard specification of plastic and carrier bags.

