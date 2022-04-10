Many firsts as Parliament sees off Oulanyah

On Friday, the remains of former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, were laid in his final resting place in Lalogi, Omoro District.

His death was announced on March 20 after he died in a health facility in Seattle, USA, just three days shy of his 57th birthday. He succumbed to multi-organ failure triggered by cancer.

After Oulanyah breathed his last, the glow he ignited within the walls of Parliament shone brightly. For a fortnight, business at the House came to a standstill.

A number of firsts

Many months after her election as Kamuli District Woman MP, former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga returned to the August House where she eulogised her former deputy in a special plenary session that turned out to be one of the longest.

She was among the first speakers. Her time on the microphone was precise and before long she had exited the building, after saying she would not attend the funeral service at Kololo Independent Grounds and also miss his burial ceremony because of State engagements.

“I want to say farewell to my friend, my colleague, partner, member of party, Hon Jacob Oulanyah, may your soul rest in eternal peace,” Ms Kadaga said.

It was the first time a serving Speaker died in office; one of the shortest reigns; and also the country witnessed the first vigil at Parliament. Oulanyah had not only been known to preach, but also practiced politics of togetherness. His death, therefore, brought together some political opponents.

Two rivals from Mbale City, Lydia Wanyoto and Connie Galiwango, had during the 2021 general election bitterly exchanged words in the run up to the city woman MP race. However, at the vigil Galiwango, the mistress of ceremony, shared the microphone with Wanyoto.

It was also the first time that fire places were lit within the walls of Parliament. The open space and main parking area at Parliament are said to have been constructed using material that are highly combustible.

Because of this, there were attempts to block the lighting of the bonfires, but Speaker Anita Among stood her ground and four fire points were lit. She attended the vigil and left after midnight, leaving her Deputy Thomas Tayebwa who left at about 3am.

In attendance were some NRM bigwigs, including those Oulanyah had served with on the Central Executive Committee such as former secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba who stayed up to about 4:30am.

Among those that braved the night were State minister for Trade Harriet Ntabazi who left at sunrise.

Others in attendance included the Democratic Party secretary general, Gerald Siranda, Pastor Robert Kayanja, among other dignitaries.

Oulanyah’s remains exited the precincts of Parliament at 9:15am on Wednesday before being delivered at Kololo Independence Grounds where President Museveni graced the occasioned.