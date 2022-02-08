Many learners force Kamwenge schools to conduct double shifts

Officials from the Office of Prime Minister meet some learners at Rwamwanja Primary School in Kamwenge District last week. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

By  Alex Ashaba

  • Authorities said schools have few classrooms and a limited number of teachers and yet want to observe Covid-19 standard operating procedures,  hence resorting to shifts.

Education officials in Kamwenge District have started conducting classes in double shifts due to the overwhelming number of learners who returned to school after lockdown.

