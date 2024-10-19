Many university students face mental health challenges - experts

Islamic University in Uganda Launches Mental Health Awareness Campaign

The Islamic University in Uganda's (IUIU) Kampala campus launched a mental health awareness campaign, "Breaking the Silence: Promoting Mental Health Awareness, Resilience and Support for Youth," on October 18, 2024.

Nabbanja Juliet, Assistant Commissioner for Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health, emphasised the importance of empowering students to navigate complex social relationships and avoid stress associated with peer pressure.

"You find students thinking of when they will have supper while in class, and thinking about retakes they might get in the next semester after exams, so this also affects them," she observed

Mr Twaha Kasule, Director of IUIU's Kampala campus, cautioned students about the risks of keeping silent about mental health struggles.

"Students suffer from mental illness, prompting us to create a support club. Lecturers are trained to identify potential cases and provide necessary support," he noted

Ms Karungi Annette, Head of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence/Trafficking at CID Headquarters Kibuli, underscored stigmatisation's devastating effects.

"Victims receive immediate assessment and medication at our department. We work to ensure students feel safe seeking help, and the moment we find out they use drugs, we put them straight into medication," she said.

The campaign promotes mental health awareness, resilience, and support among youth, encouraging students to seek help without fear of stigmatisation. IUIU aims to foster a supportive academic environment, acknowledging the interconnectedness of mental well-being and academic success.

Common mental health issues affecting university students include depression, anxiety, substance misuse, eating disorders, and suicidal ideation, often stemming from financial struggles, academic pressure, and social relationships.