Mao calls for improved democracy, urges Ugandans to drive change

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, Mr Nobert Mao, has warned that the state of democracy in Uganda is unsatisfactory and called on citizens to demand for better.

Mr Mao made the comments yesterday at an event to mark the International Day of Democracy hosted by the Swedish embassy and the European Union delegation in Kampala.

“Many people are cynical about elections,” Mr Mao said. “Many people believe the credibility of elections has declined. People also don’t believe those they elect to serve them, which is a much bigger problem than what happens on Election Day.

He added: “Many people don’t know about exercising their rights, so voter education needs to be enhanced. On a scale of one to ten, our state of democracy is at five, which is not satisfactory. We deserve better.”

Rather than demand for reforms from the President, however, Minister Mao said citizens should begin their accountability at the grassroots.

“The pressure of citizens should change because all the people who are putting pressure are attacking the President so as a result you are missing the opportunity,” he said. “A billion shillings has been voted for every district for roads; how many of you have even gone to your district council to know which are the priority areas? Your frontline must be where you are, but most people are just hitting at the State House, but the range of your weapon cannot reach there really, so why don’t start with where you are? Democracy is beyond leaders; it is also how your leaders respond to your day-to-day concerns.”

Mr Mao, who has led the Opposition Democratic Party since 2010 and ran thrice for president, surprised many when he joined the Cabinet in 2022 in a loose alliance with the ruling NRM party. He defended the move at the time as an opportunity to drive political reforms from within the government.

The Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister yesterday again defended his move again as being “for the good of the country”, citing it as evidence of the need to find bipartisan political compromise.

“We have changed narratives,” he argued before guests who included members of the diplomatic corps, government, opposition party and civil society officials. “Aren’t you hearing those who were very radical against dialogue now saying they support dialogue? Have you not heard those who were saying they cannot talk to President Museveni and NRM now say we can talk? By taking a strong stand for a third way we are marginalising the extremists.

“Extremists are not only in the Opposition; they are also in NRM [National Resistance Movement]. That group that says Mzee tova ku main, those are radicals,” he added, referring to a section of the ruling party that wants President Museveni, 80, to keep running for elections.

The Swedish ambassador to Uganda, Ms Maria Hakansson, underscored the importance of involving young people in decision-making, considering that seven out of every 10 Ugandans are aged below 30, according to the 2024 National Population Census data.

“We have an election coming up and a recent study showed that a majority of Ugandans expressed dissatisfaction with their elected officials,” she said. “We hope this event will provide an opportunity for current and prospective leaders to reflect on these perspectives.”

Ambassador of Sweden to Uganda, Maria Hakansson (left), Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Nobert Mao (centre) and the EU Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek attend the celebrations to mark the International Day of Democracy at the Swedish Residence in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

Mr Jan Sadek, the EU’s ambassador to Uganda, tasked the government to promote democracy and reiterated the Union’s commitment to supporting good governance and human rights.

“Democratic governance is about how interests are articulated, resources are managed, and power is exercised, and also finding compromise,” he said. “Underlying all of this are the rules, the processes, and the behaviour which determines how the state serves its citizens.”

He added: “Democracy cannot be taken for granted and requires continuous attention. This year, nearly half of the world's population will have the opportunity to elect their representatives… and those have been taking place in the context of global democratic backsliding, and eroding respect for basic rights including freedom of expression and assembly. This is nothing unique to Africa, the US or EU. It seems to be everywhere.”

Mr Sadek also underscored the need to shun patronage, and corruption and instead create merit-based, transparent, and accountable leadership that delivers for all. “The work of building, sustaining and improving democracy is never done and, of course, this is true in Uganda. The success of this evolution will depend on sustaining the spirit of endeavour and industry amongst the youth.

“Political parties must play their part in fostering internal democracy and ensuring young leaders are supported. The government of Uganda, through institutions like Parliament, the Electoral Commission, and the Human Rights Commission, also has a vital role to play in providing spaces and resources for young leaders to develop. The EU stands ready to support these efforts through strong focus on youth empowerment.”

Electoral reforms

Mr Mao, yesterday said the government is committed to tabling and processing electoral reforms, but quickly added that those that require amendment of the Constitution will be handled after the 2026 election.

Among the contentious constitutional amendments is dropping the current practice of directly electing the President and replacing it with a parliamentary system where they are elected by MPs.

“Changing the system of voting is not easy, to determine whether Ugandans or Parliament elect the President will take a lot of discussion,” Mr Mao said. “My job is to tell it as it is, that the proposal is there, and those who support it exist. When someone fronts an idea you don’t support, you don’t just shut down the debate. You have to debate it and if you decline then you are undemocratic.”

Other proposals include conducting elections electronically, introducing punishment against public officers who meddle in elections, ensuring the neutrality of security forces in electoral processes, and maintaining freedom of association, assembly, and speech.

Mr Mao added: “Going electronic means there will be noted as to how many voters were registered at a polling station, how many actually showed up and voted, that means it will not be possible to tick ballots after the election. The machine will already record who has voted and even at what time, and how many have not voted. That will deal with ballot stuffing which is the biggest complaint we hear from voters.”

In addition, there are proposals to reform campaign financing to address the commercialisation of elective politics.

Amendments to different laws to streamline the electoral process have been pending for decades, with the government tabling them piecemeal and or ignoring others, including those advised by the Supreme Court.

DEMOCRACY DAY

The International Day of Democracy is commemorated globally on September 15 to review the state of democracy in the world, as well as the role played by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals in upholding this ideal. The event in Kampala was held under the theme: The role of elected leaders in decision making and service delivery.