Mao calls for registry of war victims

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, has called for the creation of a national registry for war victims.

“There is no place where you find a registry for war victims and yet they want to be known and remembered,” Mr Mao said on Tuesday while launching a study report on reparations for survivors of armed rebellion and sexual violence in northern region.

“Having led the Trust Fund for victims’ delegation, and having received a challenge that the government needs to put some funds towards reparations, I am proposing and I believe this will go to the President, Cabinet, the establishment of war victims fund in which Uganda can demonstrate its commitment in individual reparations and collective [ones,” he added.

According to the report, it estimated that more than 25,000 young women and girls were systematically abducted by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), rebels across northern region and subjected to forced marriage and sexual slavery .

Speaking at the same event, Ms Sarah Kihika Kasande, the International Centre for Transitional Justice head for Uganda office, said the country must repair the harm suffered by war survivors.

“We must go further and catalyse long-term transformation of gender norms and practices to the advance gender equality and inclusion,” Ms Kihika said.

Conflict-related sexual violence has been a main feature of armed conflicts and political upheavals in Uganda and across the world, with devastating consequences for victims.

Like many other conflicts, sexual violence was used as a weapon of war during conflicts in northern Uganda to systematically target civilian, inflict pain on communities and destroy social harmony.