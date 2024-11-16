Mao concerned about people’s negative attitude towards work

Mr Nobert Mao, the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs has raised concern about poor work attitude by public servants.

Mr Mao elaborated on the issue, stating that while many individuals possess qualifications and comprehensive CVs, they fail to deliver on the job

“The biggest problem in society today is getting people who can get the job done. People have CVs that weigh kilograms, but getting them to do the job is the biggest headache I have found most of my life.”

He added: “In Uganda today, there's only one answer to every problem that we face as individuals. It is called IMF, it means it's Museveni's fault. Even the men and women who wake up at midday and don't weed their crops, when the crops fail, it's Museveni's fault,” Mr Mao said.

He was speaking during the Heroes in Health award (HIHA) ceremony in Kampala on November 15 that was under the theme Health workforce financing to achieve universal health coverage.

HIHA wards recognize outstanding individuals, entities, organizations, services, products and programs.

Mr Mao said that the awards are inspirational and appreciated the Ministry of Health for great work in the health sector especially in disease surveillance.

“World has advanced in the medical field, many diseases have been prevented. People are living longer and even the gap in life expectancy between the rich and the poor nations is narrowing,” Mr Mao said.

During the ceremony various health practitioners were awarded for their services rendered to serve their country.

Among the people that were awarded under different categories include Dr Emintone Odong and Dr Scott Kellermann who were awarded with lifetime Achievements Award, Prof Seggane Musisis was awarded with mental health champion award, Dr Edward Kyomukama was awarded Doctor of the year award among others.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister for Health said that the Heroes in Health Awards (HIHA) are aimed at motivating health workers.

“We work in very difficult circumstances in various areas where we serve to ensure that Ugandans remain healthy and that every life is saved,” Aceng said.

She added: “Recognizing them, we are not only motivating them, but we are also passing on a message to those who are not motivated to start working hard and also reaching an extra mile to give services to the people.”

She explained that the ultimate goal is to ensure that every Ugandan is healthy and can contribute to this economy.

Dr Aceng attributed improving health statistics in maternal health, child health among other areas to the dedicated health workers that diligently served their nation.

However, she noted that there is still a long journey to end diseases like AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis.

“Because of what you do, the health sector has over the years changed for the better. Everything in the health sector is changing. All those improved statistics, maternal health, child health, we attribute them to all of you here in the room,” Dr Aceng said.

Mr Simon Mugerwa who was awarded with community health worker award-central region said that the award motivates him to do more but also is grateful that his service has been recognized and appreciated.