Mao decries courtroom drama as DPP Abodo boasts record prosecution success

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Mr Norbert Mao, has decried what he termed as unnecessary courtroom drama that continues to delay justice in Uganda, even as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) celebrates unprecedented success in handling criminal cases.

Speaking to the media during the launch of the ODPP Strategic Plan 2025–2030 in Kampala on Thursday, October 16, 2025, Mr Mao warned that the justice system risks losing credibility if court proceedings continue to be turned into political theatres rather than legal platforms.

“It’s good for the country that anyone accused of a crime is tried and given a chance to defend themselves, but we have a challenge where politicians are turning courtrooms into political stages instead of allowing legal matters to proceed as required,” Mr Mao, who doubles as the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, said.

He cited the case of former FDC president Dr Kizza Besigye, saying the ODPP already has witnesses ready to testify, but the trial continues to suffer from endless adjournments and legal diversions.

“Those who are supposed to defend Dr Besigye keep bringing complicated issues instead of allowing the trial to proceed. If the evidence is insufficient, the law provides avenues for appeal, but this constant drama only delays justice,” Mr Mao remarked.

Dr Besigye, a veteran opposition politician, has been on remand on charges of treason since November 2024 following his abduction from Nairobi, Kenya, alongside his aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale.

Their trial is yet to start, in addition to being denied bail.

Mr Mao also revealed that some officials from the Ministry of Justice were recently sent away from Parliament over accusations of interference, a development he said reflected growing hostility toward legal institutions.

He urged the ODPP to enhance its public communication and transparency, arguing that many Ugandans still lack understanding of legal processes and the reasons for case delays.

“The ODPP needs a skilled communications officer, not necessarily a lawyer to explain legal matters in language that ordinary citizens understand. People deserve to know why justice sometimes takes long,” he said.

He called for increased funding for the ODPP, arguing that the office’s Shs105 billion budget falls short of what is required to operate magistrates’ courts in every constituency and High Courts across the country.

“We need more than Shs200 billion. Crimes are now transnational, with offenders fleeing across borders. Uganda must strengthen its capacity to prosecute effectively at every level,” Mr Mao emphasised.



He further called for stronger anti-corruption laws, better witness protection, and deployment of senior prosecutors to rural areas to ensure timely and independent decision-making.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. We must eliminate unnecessary drama from our courts and let the law take its rightful course,” Mao said.

The outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Jane Frances Abodo unveiled what she called the ODPP’s “remarkable record” under its outgoing five-year plan, revealing that the institution had prosecuted over 900,000 criminal cases, surpassing its target by 269 percent and achieving a 68 percent conviction rate.

“This reflects the tireless efforts of our prosecutors who continue to deliver justice despite limited resources and complex cases,” Ms Abodo said.

The ODPP also processed 119 Mutual Legal Assistance requests, executed 54 extraditions, and recovered 37 percent of proceeds of crime, strengthening Uganda’s international justice cooperation.

Ms Abodo further highlighted innovations such as the Prosecution Case Management Information System (PROCAMIS) now active in 47 stations and the Virtual Learning Academy, which is building capacity and professionalism among prosecutors.

“Our success was not accidental. It came from strategic planning, teamwork, and innovation and we have proven that an effective prosecution service is essential for peace, security, and public confidence.” She said