Mao doubting government, Museveni transition plans

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, who said he had been hired to midwife the country’s political transition, has threatened to trigger a divorce if his role continues to be curtailed by government red tape and by corrupt bureaucrats.

Speaking metaphorically during the Justice, Law, and Order Sector (JLOS) function he presided over in Kampala on November 19, Minister Mao, once an avowed critic of the government, revealed that his job continues to be undermined by ‘speed bumps’ across the sector of service delivery and the enactment of good laws.

He admitted that he is now ready to descend the political rostrum and serve at the altar as a priest, perhaps his watershed moment on his journey to Damascus.

"For many years I was outside the government, now I'm inside and I am more understanding of the limits of the powers of government. Actually, when you are outside the government, you only see the possibilities. The government should do this. When you are inside, you realise that there are very many speed bumps," Minister Mao revealed.

He added: "...Even the processes of the government can be, I don't know how many months I have been struggling to process through the government system, a policy on alternative dispute resolution. ...so, I have to tell you plainly that if one of these days you hear that I'm packing my bags and going away, it will be because I'm looking for where I can truly serve people. Because if I can't serve people, what is the meaning of justice? Maybe I will become a priest if it is not too late. Well, I can become a pastor. They are not as strict."

The Democratic Party (DP) president-general was appointed the Justice Minister after signing a cooperation agreement with President Museveni in July 2022.

In the 42-clause agreement, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and DP parties agreed to share political power and protect constitutionalism and human rights.

His colleagues in the party disapproved of his decision to join the NRM and accused him of becoming a turncoat for political expediency and personal gain.

Looking into his crystal balls in March 2022, Minister Mao had earlier prophetically warned about the fate that awaited those who joined NRM.

“Museveni loves to drive every appointment into his Cabinet like a wheelbarrow. He shall tie you with a rope and drag you to wherever you don’t want to go but he shall have decided that it is where you should go,” he said.

It is not clear what prompted him to change his mind.

“I will never be bought with money and I can never join the government and leave my party behind,” Mr Mao is quoted as saying on March 6, 2022, about four months before he was appointed.

This was Minister Mao's hour of reckoning.

“The government officials, they'll tell you, oh, by the way, you need a regulatory impact assessment, and this will cost you, I don't know how many millions. So, educated people sit around the table, then pay themselves allowances, then they say, we haven't finished. They go up to the peers, we need more money to finish the regulatory impact assessment,” he said.

Revealing further the cunning tricks of civil servants, Minister Mao said: “But all the people in the room are on a salary of the government, and they are on the time of the government. Then they will come and say, we need an evaluation framework before we take the policy to cabinet. For that, we require a retreat in a hotel.”

In February, the Justice minister implored President Museveni to hand over power peacefully or risk dragging the country into civil strife and political turmoil. However, his role as an interlocutor for the much-vaunted political transition began to fade when Mao’s pronouncements were pushed to the backburners.

Reacting to the report

Earlier, reacting to the released JLOS report, the minister, who is a lawyer by profession, accused the authors of embellishing the findings, which indicated that the citizen’s trust in justice institutions had increased to 75 percent.

“Your report says that trust in the justice law and order sector or the Judiciary is at 75 percent. That's not the sense I get when I talk to people. I once read a book titled, Lying with Statistics. I think next year we should go down to the ground and talk to the ordinary people, a representative sample of us,” he said, adding, “I want to hear what the ordinary people will say, for instance, to the Chief Justice, to the Inspector General of Police, to the Commissioner General of Prisons.”

JLOS is a sector-wide approach adopted by the government to bring together institutions with closely linked mandates of administering justice and maintaining law and order and human rights, into developing a common vision, and policy framework, unified on objectives and plans over the medium term. It focuses on a holistic approach to improving access to and administration of justice through the sector-wide approach to planning, budgeting, programme implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

The sector comprises about 18 institutions such as the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs; Ministry of Internal Affairs; Judiciary; Uganda Police Force; Uganda Prison Service; Directorate of Public Prosecutions; Judicial Service Commission; Ministry of Local Government (Local Council Courts).

Others are the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development (Probation and Juvenile Justice); Uganda Law Reform Commission; Uganda Human Rights Commission; Law Development Centre; Tax Appeals Tribunal; Uganda Law Society; Centre for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution, and Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

JLOS Report

Some of the key highlights of the Justice, Law, and Order Sector (JLOS) report are:

Public trust and satisfaction in the Justice system is at 69 percent.

Around 26 percent of people who have experienced a legal problem and take action to resolve it, go to an LCC compared to 10 percent taken to the formal courts.

69 percent of people who make use of the services of an LCC find it helpful or very helpful.

1,942 LCC court members were trained and 20 RWC members, specifically the chairpersons.

Crime rate reduced from 524 in 2022 to 501 in 2023 per 100,000 population.

A 73.1 percent conviction rate was registered due to improved investigations and strong coordination.

The number of districts with a one-stop front like JLOS points increased from 92 to 94 out of the targeted 117 districts.

A total of 709 housing units were constructed by Uganda Prisons (345) and (364) for the police.

26 percent of the people who experienced a legal problem went to the local council courts as opposed to 10 percent who went to the formal courts.

Disposal rate of cases increased from 55 percent to 63 percent.

There was an increase in cases taken to court from 68,405 in 2022 to 84,907 in 2023. Out of the cases taken to Court, 27,125 cases secured convictions, 843 cases were acquitted, 10,096 cases were dismissed, and 46,843 cases are still pending in Court.

Police are gradually reducing the use of the soil bucket system in detention centers with now only 42 out of the 186 police main stations still using the bucket system.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) inspected 440 detention facilities (86 prisons, 222 police stations, 126 police posts, five remand homes and one military detention facility).