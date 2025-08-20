Mao leads team to Abuja to honour Ugandan Prof Oculi

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Nobert Mao flies out tonight to Abuja, the Nigerian capital, at the head of a three-level team to pay last respects to Ugandan-born political science professor and literary giant, Okello Oculi.

The Makerere University, Stanford, Essex, and Wisconsin-trained academic, poet, novelist, and Pan-Africanist died in Abuja on July 27, at the age 82.

Prof Oculi will be laid to rest tomorrow at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, in Nigeria, his adopted home, where his wife Debrah, children Sembene, Sophie, and Bashir, live.

Prof Oculi had lived 48 of his 82 years in Nigeria, and was not able to return home, not because of his choice, but partly for the turbulence at home. Prof Oculi left Uganda under a cloud of killings orchestrated by the military dictatorship of Idi Amin.

Canadian-based Ugandan, Dr Muniini K. Mulera, in his blog post on August 4, said, “Okello Oculi narrowly escaped death. Arrested by the military, was subsequently released, then spirited out of Uganda to begin a journey of no return, an exile from his motherland, whose loss Uganda is yet to comprehend.”

But on his final journey to the place of no return, the celebrated scholar won’t walk alone, but be escorted by family, friends, associates, and admirers.

Mr Mao, who is also a son of the soil from Northern Uganda, will represent the government, with the literary fraternity represented by poet and dramatist Prof Opio Okaka Dokotum, who is also the vice-chancellor of Lira University. The Dokolo North County MP, Moses Goli Ogwal, will represent the political constituency.

To pay final respects will also be kinsfolk from Prof Oculi’s family and Okide Okweryito Clan from Dokolo District, Northern Uganda, led by clan leader Julius Peter Odwee. On the team is also Prof Oculi’s sister, nephew, and a family coordinator.

The trip to pay last respects to Prof Oculi was reportedly made possible by a strong representation to government by Prof Oculi’s contemporaries at Makerere University, who included former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, and former Lands Minister and Otuke County MP, Daniel Omara Atubo.

Prof Oculi remains one of the most prolific authors in Uganda with a large collection of literary and polemic works. To his names are titles that include Orphan (1968), Prostitute (1968), Kanta Riti (1973), Malak (1976), Kookolem 91978), Nigerian Alternatives (1987), Discourses on African Affairs (1997), Song of the Sun in Us (; Orphan 2;1, and Banana Man (2024).

Prof Oculi had long settled at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria. To him, Nigeria, as early as 1977, held the future of Africa. In Nigeria, he established himself, “lived and breathed Africa”, as scholar and ABU contemporary, Yusuf Bangura, put it in a tribute.

Prof Oculi remained Uganda – born, but became a leading Nigerian political scientist and a remarkable Pan-Africanist.