Mao pledges to establish a coffee processing plant in Bugisu

The Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Mr Norbert Mao, has pledged to construct a coffee processing plant in Bugisu Sub-region.

Speaking at his campaign rally in Bulambuli District on Saturday, Mr Mao said the factory will not only help to add value to coffee but also create employment opportunities for youth and women.

“Bugisu produces the best coffee in the world but people are still languishing in poverty, this is because they are cheated by middlemen. In my government, we are going to put up a coffee processing plant here,” he said.

He explained that coffee will be processed and packaged for both local and international market, something, he said, will in turn create thousands of jobs for youth.

“There would be thousands of jobs for young people, non-skilled, semi-skilled, skilled, specialists and people from Bugisu region will thrive again like never before because coffee is gold,” he said.

He also promised to strengthen the cooperatives by allocating adequate funding from the government in order to fight household poverty.

Mr Mao also promised to start up the national disaster fund to cater for emergencies such as landslides, which often kill and displace people in the sub-region.

The DP candidate urged the youth not to be compromised but become change makers, saying the country is sitting on a time bomb under National Resistance Movement leadership.

“ I am appealing to all the youth not to be bribed, don’t sell your vote, you are the majority and you have capacity within you to change this government,” he said.

Mr Daniel Wagidoso, a coffee farmer, said they are running out of coffee business because of exploitation.

“The coffee processing plant will make people rich and thrive. Our fathers took us to the best schools because of coffee but now people are out of business because of exploitation by middlemen and price fluctuation,” he said.

Mr Paul Butita, the coordinator for Bugisu and party flag bearer for Bubulo West MP seat in Manafwa District, said DP is the only party with ideas to salvage the current problems the country is facing.

Earlier, police fired teargas and live bullets in Mbale City in an attempt to disperse the DP supporters as Mr Mao attempted to hold a procession in the middle of the city.

