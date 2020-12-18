Mao: Remove Museveni without bloodshed

By Our Reporters More by this Author

WEST NILE- Democratic Party presidential candidate Norbert Mao traversed West Nile Sub-region this week with a persistent call to Ugandans to vote out President Museveni without causing violent protests that brought down regimes of Omar al Bashir and Muammar Gaddafi in Sudan and Libya, respectively.

“This campaign is not about the poor roads, electricity or water but it is about peaceful change of government. Uganda has got a thorn in its foot called Musevenism because one man is now stuck in power like a tick. We need change without bloodshed in Uganda. That is why we say Museveni out, Mao in,” Mr Mao told supporters in Koboko, Moyo, Yumbe, Terego and Arua districts on Wednesday.

“We don’t want Uganda to be like Sudan, like Libya. We want Ugandans to remove Museveni peacefully. Museveni has built machines, including RDCs (Resident District Commissioners) DISOs (district internal security officers), police. That machine should also be removed because it is the main element keeping Museveni in power,” he added.



Former Sudan president Omar al-Bashir who was in power from 1989 to April 2019, was deposed in a coup following mass protests across the country. He was subsequently incarcerated, tried and convicted on multiple corruption charges.

Mr Mao said in Zimbabwe, Sudan, some people who supported late President Robert Mugabe and Bashir have remained in those countries.



He said people should not fear to vote. He said once voted in power, he would reduce taxes on electricity, boda bodas and ring-fence retail businesses to be for only Ugandans.

“In Uganda, there shouldn’t be discrimination of first or second class citizens. You find Chinese are even selling grasshoppers.

Foreigners should only do wholesale. We shall not chase foreigners but those who want do retail business, we shall not allow them,” he said.

Mr Mao said the high taxes are stifling businesses, especially at border areas of Koboko District.

He said Koboko being at the border his government would promote international trade with South Sudan.

Mr Mao also decried the inadequate electricity in West Nile that has bogged down development.



Reported by Felix Warom, Scovin Iceta, Robert Elema and Rashul Adidi

