Mao to compensate war victims in Teso

By Michael Woniala More by this Author

The Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Mr Norbert Mao, said his government will set up a tribunal to deal with, among others, compensation of the victims of the Joseph Kony insurgencies and Karimojong cattle raids in Teso Sub-region.

While addressing his supporters in Kumi Town on Sunday, Mr Mao said he understands the pain the insurgencies inflicted on the people and that to help them to recover, his government will set up a committee called the Stolen Assets and Recovery Tribunal that will investigate what happened and compensate them.

“Victims will get justice and whatever was stolen from them, will be recovered and returned to rightful owners be it an individual, community, a family or even the State,” he said.

Mr Mao said the tribunal will also bring to book all those who have stolen government property including school land, green spaces, State farms, ranches, among others, in the country.

Mr Mao said his government will also disband the Northern Uganda, Teso, Luweero and Karamonja ministries and replace them with a compensation fund, which will deal with their issues.

“These ministries are just a waste of money. We will create a fund that will deal with compensation of war victims in an organised, transparent, and accountable manner,” he said.

He explained the creation of these ministries was simply intended to deal with political grievances but not help war victims.

Mr Mao also proposed a new Constitution in which term limits will be retrenched.

“The basis of any country is a Constitution but our Constitution is in tatters. Uganda needs a new beginning and new Constitution,” he said.

Mr James Ariong, a resident of Kumi municipality, said for so long, the NRM government has promised to compensate them but in vain.

“The President in his campaign in 2011 promised to compensate us but it has never come to pass,” he said.

Mr David Amukol, another resident, said people are still languishing in poverty in Teso because of the insurgencies which sank the sub-region into poverty and hopelessness.

“We lost all our cattle and yet it was our source of livelihood, that was our wealth. Now we are trying to cope but we are not supported. We need a new government,” he said.