Mao warns on intimidating  prosecutors

KAMPALA. The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, has warned against intimidation of public prosecutors by people who have cases in the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

According to Mr Mao, some people claiming to be from State House make phone calls to state prosecutions with a view to influencing investigations into certain cases.

“I know there are many people who make phone calls to prosecutors, claiming to be from State House, I have dispersed them from the Ministry of Justice and if the DPP allows it, I will also assist in dispersing them,” he said.

“If anybody comes to your office claiming to be from State House or from anywhere, tell them in no uncertain terms that you can always meet in court because that is where prosecution is done, so we cannot allow speed governors in disposing crime,” he added.

The minister was speaking at the handover of 42 vehicles by the ODPP to the different offices of prosecutors from around the country. The vehicles are intended to ensure the safety of the prosecutors and the safe transportation of case files.

He further assured ODPP of state protection from people threatening its work.

“It is also the duty of the state to protect you because some of the criminals are dangerous, some people are being threatened and others have died in the line of duty, don’t suffer in silence, speak out. In my capacity as minister, I wish to assure you that we will protect you from anybody from within the state who undermines your work,” Mr Mao said.

“Your work is risky, you go to court and face well-funded, well-paid private attorneys who arrive in massive fuel guzzlers; it is my duty to assure you that while you are facing these aggressive opponents, you must be able to count on the cover of the state to be on your side,” he added.