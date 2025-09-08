Maracha school awaits govt recognition 39 years later

Thirty nine years ago in a rural part of Maracha District, residents pooled resources to establish a community school to address the long distances children had to walk to access education. Built by the community members in 1980’s, Kanasia Primary School located in Yiba Village, near Maracha-Koboko border, has produced generations of learners, yet it doesn’t exist on the government records.

Years later, despite repeated pleas, the government has not taken over the school. Without a school code from the ministry, the school has never received government teachers, learning materials, or funding. Instead, the community shouldered the responsibility of paying salaries for the volunteer teachers, building structures, buying chalks and books.

When the Daily Monitor visited the school recently, the children lacked desks and were writing from the floor. Speaking about the plight, the school management committee chairperson, Mr Charles Etoma, told Daily Monitor that they started the school in 1986 because their children were walking more than 10 kilometres to the nearest primary school. But they also felt the need to fight illiteracy amongst the community. He said the school started its operations under trees, but later the district constructed two classroom blocks under Northern Uganda Social Action Fund (NUSAF) and School Facility Grant programme. They also benefited when the Vurra-Arua-Oraba Road project started. The school received compensated for its land and the money was used to construct another classroom block and teachers’ quarters.

“We thought the government would later take over the school after we made several requests but up to now, we are on our own. The community got fed up with moving to the district to seek guidance,” Mr Etoma said. He added: “We are financially handicapped now because we have pooled personal resources to support the school including feeding the teachers.” Mr Henry Kiricia, one of the teachers, said the school is grappling with several challenges including human and financial resources. “Survival in the school is very hard but since I am a retired teacher, I have volunteered to help the learners to ensure the school doesn’t collapse,” he said. Mr Kiricia added: “I earn Shs100,000 a month, which is not enough. Sometimes I go for months without pay, but I can’t leave because the children will suffer .”

Sacrifice and resilience

Despite the odds, the school has survived. Parents provide labour to construct the structures and pay the primary teacher association (PTA) fees, among others. Mr Robert Obeti, one of the parents who has three children in the school, said parents will ensure the school does not collapse. “This school is our identity. It is where our children learn the basics of life. If we abandon it, this whole community will sink into illiteracy,”Mr Obeti explained. According to the head teacher, Ms Rachel Kabahemura, the school had reached the level of Primary Seven, but because of inadequate number of teachers, the level has been reduced to Primary Five.

She said the structural status of the school is good but when it comes to human resource and finance, the school is limping. The school has an enrolment of 421 learners and five teachers. “Since the teachers are paid by the community, they have become unreliable. You recruit a teacher today, he/she will fail to report for work because the wage in the school here is not attractive,” Ms Kabahemura said. She said they started paying the teachers Shs45,000 and the money has been raised to Shs100,000 through PTA fund collection.

“The school has no funds to buy instructional materials. We are surviving on other neighbouring schools by borrowing textbooks and chalks,” she added. Desks are also scarce, forcing several learners to sit on the floor and the textbooks are not enough. The textbook-pupil ratio stands at 1:57 (one book for the whole class). For 13-year-old Primary Five pupil, Gertrude Alayo, who dreams of becoming a lawyer, studying in such conditions is discouraging. “Sometimes teachers don’t turn up because they are not paid.

But I still want to study hard and become a lawyer,” she says. Efforts by the School Management Committee to petition the government have yielded no fruits. Leaders say they have written to the district education office several times but have not received feedback. The district education officer, Mr Michael Asiki, said: “My predecessor submitted a total of 35 community founded primary schools including Kanasia for coding but unfortunately up to now, there is no positive result.” The Maracha District Chairperson, Mr Stephen Obitre, said: “When I assumed office in May 2021, I found the issue of coding schools was on. We went ahead and profiled community schools that were approved and submitted for coding but we got a report from the ministry that funds were not there.” In Maracha, there are 63 government-aided primary schools, 19 community primary schools and 15 privately -owned primary institutions.

ABOUT CODING

Coding is the process through which schools are formerly recognised and integrated into the national education system. A coded school is entitled to government teachers, capitation grants and regular inspection, but without a code, the community school is essentially invisible to the system. As a result, parents here pay small contributions-sometimes as low as Shs5,000 per term-to sustain teachers, but due to poverty, several families fail to raise the money, forcing some teachers to abandon classes.



