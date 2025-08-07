Marauding elephants bring misery to Nwoya residents

In Koch Lii Sub-county, Nwoya District, many families have fled their homes due to repeated attacks by stray elephants from Murchison Falls National Park. According to residents, the elephants raid gardens and eat their crops, charging at those who try to scare them away. The marauding beasts leave a trail of destruction in areas unfortunate enough to host them. Since 2009, elephants have killed 15 people in the area and injured several others. Local leaders say the elephants have also attack domestic animals that they come across, killing many. Most of the residents of Koch Lii Sub-county, which is located near Murchison Falls National Game Park, are farmers. Several attempts by the locals to drive away the stray elephants and safeguard their livelihoods have failed. Residents have attempted to chase away the elephants by banging metallic containers, shouting, blowing whistles, vuvuzelas, and using torch lights in vain.

The rudimentary methods are spearheaded by a team of scouts who work in shifts and are paid between Shs2,000 and Shs5,000 per night, according to what members of the community mobilised on a specific day. Locals accuse the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) of not doing enough to save them from the misery inflicted on them by the elephants. Death and injuries “From 2009 up to now, we have lost 15 people, cows, goats, and with the food crops, almost yearly, we are losing over ten thousand acres,” Mr John Bosco Okullu, a former Koch Lii Sub-county chairperson, says. At Ceke Village, Mr Peter Oola Otoling, the area local chairperson, says, the elephants are eating maize and soya bean, which people have cultivated He accuses game rangers of slow response to their plea for help whenever the elephants invade their gardens.

He adds that sometimes the game rangers do not show up. Mr Otoling says some residents who took loans to cultivate crops have failed to repay them after elephants ate their crops. He adds that four people were killed by the elephants in his area this year. Ms Eveline Aber says elephants killed a worker on her farm in Langele Parish, Adibuk Village, on November 15 2024. She has taken the responsibility of providing for the widow of the deceased worker. She adds: “Again in April, the elephants ransacked my home in the evening, razed down two houses. Fortunately, I had gone for prayers.” “I have schoolchildren, but now they have been sent home, one is a Senior Six candidate, and I had hoped that I would use money from my soya to pay the school dues. It is no more. How will the government help me?’’ she asks. Mr Jalon Lakony, a community wildlife scout, sustained injuries after he was attacked by elephants.

On November 22, 2022, while on his way to his garden, Mr Lakony encountered an elephant near an anthill. The animal charged at him and grabbed him with its trunk, tossing him around like a rag doll. He lost consciousness and woke up at a hospital with severe injuries, including a cracked skull. “The elephants had slept in my garden. I bumped into one which was beside an anthill, it immediately grabbed me by its trunk, wrestled me, and threw me in a ditch at the side of the anthill. That was how I survived,” Mr Lakony says. He adds: “With the injuries I suffered and my hospitalisation, my finances went down. Right now I am weak, and sometimes I feel a lot of pain in the ear and cannot hear well.

Now I am appealing for help if there is any way I can be assisted,” Mr Lakony adds. Local leaders many residents are traumatised by their encounters with the elephants. They say these victims need psychological help. “As a result of animal-human conflict, at the time when I was in office, I registered five mental cases, including my son. The day when the elephant killed one person in my area, he was also there. They were together with the man who was killed by the elephant,’’ Mr Lakony says. He adds: “And by now my boy is still at home, he was supposed to be at the university, he had sat for Senior Six.’’ The locals say they have waited in vain for an electric fence that UWA promised to construct to keep the elephants in the park.

Loans and losses

“We request that they should also find a way of helping those who picked agricultural loans to enable them pay back the bank,’’ Mr Charles Ojok Onigu from Pakawera Village says. Many farmers in the area took agricultural loans from banks, while others used money from government programmes such as Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga to cultivate crops. Mr Jacob Candano Opai, a farmer in the area, says the government should expeditiously compensate those affected by the animals. Mr Tonny Okello, the Nwoya District speaker, says their demands to the government to resolve the issue have fallen on deaf ears.

UWA speaks

The UWA Spokesperson, Mr Hangi Bashir, acknowledges the complaints of the locals, but says they are being addressed in a phased manner. “Understandably, people are suffering losses due to wild animals that go out of the protected areas and damage their crops, sometimes injure people, and in worst cases, people also die. It is unfortunate. Certainly, none of us wants to see this happening, and we are equally sad about it.” He adds: “We are putting out measures to contain the problem animals, we are building an electric fence specifically at animals’ problem hotspots.’’ “We haven’t built everywhere, but we are mapping out several areas to fence. We are just asking people to be patient with us, because this is something which you cannot do in just one financial year.

So every financial year we cover some kilometres… we will make sure that we fence most of these areas,’’ Mr Hangi explains. He says the delays are due to human resource constraints and shortage of funds. With the support of UWA, some communities have dug trenches along the park boundaries, planted red chilli, and embarked on beekeeping. These scare away the elephants. However, locals report that the elephants have developed coping mechanisms that enable them to circumvent all the methods. Every evening, locals spend the cold nights in their gardens in an attempt to protect their crops from elephants.

Desperation

In desperation, some locals have resorted to using dangerous traps, including sharp metallic bars, to stop the elephants. Some elephants have reportedly died due to this. Mr Onigu says: “Last month they said they are going to construct 22 kilometres of electric fence, but the poles were ferried and taken to the side of Purongo Sub-county, why?’ he questioned. He adds:“You see our community contributing Shs2,000 to go and pay the rangers to bring them and guard their gardens, the rangers are even fewer. What I am begging the government is that they put posts of rangers on the other side of Ceke Village and Pakawera, at least two posts.’’



