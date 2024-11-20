March to Parliament protests: Court dismisses charge against 3 anti-corruption activists

City Hall Magistrate’s Court in Kampala has dismissed a case of alleged involvement in anti- corruption protests against three civil society activists.

On Wednesday, three anti-corruption activists Ruth Nalunkuma, Abigail Kalenda and Denis Pato, all affiliated with a youth focused Civil Society Organization (CSO) named Vijana Corps, appeared in court for the hearing of their case which had been given a final adjournment.

Through their lawyer Paul Wasswa, the group successfully asked their case dismissed “for want of prosecution.”

"When this matter last came up for mention it was adjourned for the final time. The trial magistrate said we shall proceed on November 20. However, no state prosecutor is in court. In accordance with Section 119 of the Magistrate's Court Act (MCA), we pray that this matter is dismissed," Wasswa told court.

Presiding senior grade one magistrate Edgar Karakire agreed with the defense lawyer's submission that “the matter was indeed on its last adjournment today.”

"In the absence of any prosecution witnesses today, this court has no option but to dismiss the case for want of prosecution. The accused persons are also discharged of the offence under section 119 of MCA and I also remind them that they are entitled to a refund of the money which they paid for bail… I so order," Karakire held.

In line with the July 2024 anti-corruption March to parliament protests, the trio were facing a charge of unlawful assembly, contrary to sections 61 and 62 of the Penal Code Act.

There are dozens of other people still facing charges of common nuisance at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court following their alleged participation in the protests which among other things called for the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among.