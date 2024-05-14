Margherita Peak hiking activities suspended 

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Tuesday said they had temporarily suspended hiking activities to Margherita Peak in Rwenzori Mountains National Park as a precautionary measure after a comprehensive assessment conducted in response to reports of a crevasse formation in the Margherita glacier.

“To make hiking safer, we are exploring the option of installing a permanent ladder at a strategic location on the right side of the Margherita glacier. This alternative route will provide a safer passage for hikers to Margherita Peak,” UWA spokesperson, Mr Bashir Hangi said.

According to him, visitors are free to explore other picturesque peaks within Rwenzori Mountains National Park.

Notable alternatives include Mount Speke, Mount Baker, and Cheptegei Peak on the Stanley Range.

“These routes offer breathtaking views and unique experiences amidst the stunning landscape of the park. UWA prioritizes the safety and well-being of our clients. We are committed to ensuring that all clients safely enjoy their visit to Rwenzori Mountains National Park. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates on the status of hiking activities to Margherita Peak as developments unfold,” Mr Hangi added.

At 5,109 meters, Margherita Peak is the highest point on Mount Stanley in the Rwenzori Mountains and the third-highest peak in Africa.